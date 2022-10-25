Dr. Tejera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Tejera, MD
Dr. Paul Tejera, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Canton, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Canton-potsdam Hospital, Claxton-hepburn Medical Center and Massena Hospital.
Locations
Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center- St Lawrence Health System6119 US HIGHWAY 11, Canton, NY 13617 Directions (315) 274-9745
Paul Tejera MD6119 Us-11, Canton, NY 13617 Directions (315) 274-9740
Hospital Affiliations
- Canton-potsdam Hospital
- Claxton-hepburn Medical Center
- Massena Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Tejera is an excellent doctor. He listens, cares, and is very knowledgeable about thyroid cancer and osteoporosis treatments. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Paul Tejera, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1295047736
- Drexel U MCP/Hahnemann Hosp
- Drexel U MCP/Hahnemann Hosp
- Drexel U MCP/Hahnemann Hosp
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Tejera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tejera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tejera works at
Dr. Tejera has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tejera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tejera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tejera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tejera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tejera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.