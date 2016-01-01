Dr. Termini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Termini, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Termini, MD
Dr. Paul Termini, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Moosic, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Termini works at
Dr. Termini's Office Locations
Aaron Center Inc.340 Montage Mountain Rd, Moosic, PA 18507 Directions (570) 346-3686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Termini, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1427125764
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Termini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Termini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Termini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Termini.
