Dr. Paul Tesser, MD
Dr. Paul Tesser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Glaucoma Consultants of St Louis LLC224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 700S, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 469-1230
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've never had a more compassionate doctor. Dr Tesser was recommended by an eye doc who practices over an hour away. He and his staff are kind and compassionate. They explain everything, and if you ask questions, they are happy to answer. Typically, scheduling is not an issue, especially if you are dealing with a problem. There was 1 time I went in thinking I was scheduled, but I wasn't. I had a written appt card with that date & time on it. But, when I showed up, they were surprised I was there, had to pull my chart because I wasn't on the schedule. I guess they wrote an appt card and forgot to add me to the schedule. Still, they gladly took care of me with no hesitation. I have a lot of experience with eye issues over the last year... cataract surgery, baerveldt shunt operation, emergency victrectomy (with retina doc), multiple laser treatments, an eye injection, and more. Dr. Tesser and his staff have taken care of me better than I imagined a doctor and their office could.
About Dr. Paul Tesser, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- MIT
- Ophthalmology
