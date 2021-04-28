Overview of Dr. Paul Tesser, MD

Dr. Paul Tesser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Tesser works at Glaucoma Consultants of St Louis LLC in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.