Dr. Paul Thambi, MD

Medical Oncology
4.9 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Thambi, MD

Dr. Paul Thambi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C

Dr. Thambi works at Maryland Oncology - Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thambi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oncology - Rockville
    9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 424-6231
  2. 2
    Maryland Oncology - Bethesda
    6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 424-6231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Bleeding Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Apr 21, 2022
    Dr Thambi has treated me for 18 years. His medical knowledge coupled with his attentiveness to the total patient are exceptional. Heis empathetic and acton oriented. He has gone so far as to suggest seeking 2nd opinions just to put the patient's mind at ease as to his recommended course of action. A true gentleman and 1st class representative of his profession.
    — Apr 21, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Thambi, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    Residency
