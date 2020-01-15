Overview

Dr. Paul Thomas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hanover, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover.



Dr. Thomas works at Hillside Gastroenterology in Hanover, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.