Dr. Paul Thomas, MD
Dr. Paul Thomas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hanover, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover.
Hillside Gastroenterology250 Fame Ave Ste 240, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 633-9086
- Upmc Hanover
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Wonderful DR. wonderful staff! Put me at ease for a long overdue colonoscopy try 23 years! He helped me to put a fearfully experience to something less stressful than I imagined! He cares for the well-being of all his patients! I highly recommend him and his staff!
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003809807
- Guthrie Clin
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Allentown Osteo Med Ctr
- Medical College Penn
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.