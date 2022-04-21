Overview

Dr. Paul Thomas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Euclid Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital and TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Thomas Mentor Family Practice in Mentor, OH with other offices in Euclid, OH and Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.