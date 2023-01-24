Dr. Paul Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Thompson, MD
Dr. Paul Thompson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
Steward Surgical Specialists1133 Seminole Dr, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 637-2975Monday8:15am - 4:45pmTuesday8:15am - 4:45pmWednesday8:15am - 4:45pmThursday8:15am - 4:45pmFriday8:15am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful! He performed two surgeries, one a biopsy and the other a lumpectomy. He spelled out everything and actually left it up to me to decide with his help. The care and concern was clear and continuing throughout my time with him. I would recommend Dr. Thompson to anyone needing surgery. He is the greatest. And his nurse Phyllis is also a super nurse.
About Dr. Paul Thompson, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1629078423
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Med Br
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.