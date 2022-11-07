Dr. Paul Thur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Thur, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Thur, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ.
1
New Jersey Urology17 W Red Bank Ave Ste 303, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (877) 388-2778
2
Cherry Hill2090 Springdale Rd Ste D, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (877) 388-2778
3
Elmer399 Front St Ste E, Elmer, NJ 08318 Directions (877) 388-2778
4
Voorhees2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (877) 388-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Cooper University Hospital
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Thur for over 15 years. He is the best, and I will also follow him anywhere if he were to move. Every 7 months or so Dr Thur replaces my urinary track stint. The previous dr I had I was always in pain for a few days following the procedure. After I was assigned to Dr Thur I hardly feel any pain whatsoever. I consider Dr Thur a good friend and a great doctor.
- Hospital of Univ of Pennsylvania
Dr. Thur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thur has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Thur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thur.
