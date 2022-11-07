Overview of Dr. Paul Thur, MD

Dr. Paul Thur, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ.



Dr. Thur works at New Jersey Urology in Woodbury, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ, Elmer, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.