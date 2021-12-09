Dr. Paul Thurston, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thurston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Thurston, DPM
Overview of Dr. Paul Thurston, DPM
Dr. Paul Thurston, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Thurston works at
Dr. Thurston's Office Locations
-
1
Adventhealth East Orlando7727 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 323-1234
-
2
Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic499 E Central Pkwy Ste 120, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 331-7844
-
3
Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic1355 S International Pkwy Ste 1481, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 323-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thurston?
Dr Thurston and his staff are awesome!! I had repairs done on both of my feet with great results. Professional and truly cares!!
About Dr. Paul Thurston, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1932445566
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Central Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thurston has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thurston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thurston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thurston works at
Dr. Thurston has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thurston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thurston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thurston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thurston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thurston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.