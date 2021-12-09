Overview of Dr. Paul Thurston, DPM

Dr. Paul Thurston, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Thurston works at Adventhealth East Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.