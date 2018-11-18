Dr. Paul Tippet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tippet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tippet, MD
Dr. Paul Tippet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Shady Grove Fertility - Wexford6400 Brooktree Ct Ste 100, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-3310Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I never leave reviews but had to for Dr. Tippet and his staff because reviews really helped me in choosing my physician. First off I was able to quickly get in for my first appointment and the appointment itself was on time (never happens at the doctor). He is knowledgeable and is the first person to make me feel like there’s a game plan. On a Saturday they even called in my prescription so that I could start treatment this month. I 100% recommend!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1174599005
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Tippet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tippet accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tippet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tippet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tippet.
