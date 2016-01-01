Overview of Dr. Paul Tlucek, MD

Dr. Paul Tlucek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Tlucek works at RETINA NORTHWEST in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.