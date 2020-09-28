Dr. Paul Tocci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tocci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tocci, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Tocci, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Paul E. Tocci2021 E Commercial Blvd Ste 302, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 491-4950Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. paul Tocci is a fine Dr. known him been treated by him for many years. Known his family for 60 more years. He is excellent.
About Dr. Paul Tocci, MD
- Urology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699856211
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Florida
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Urology
Dr. Tocci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tocci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tocci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tocci has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tocci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tocci speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tocci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tocci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tocci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tocci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.