Dr. Paul Tolentino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolentino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tolentino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Tolentino, MD
Dr. Paul Tolentino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Tolentino works at
Dr. Tolentino's Office Locations
-
1
Main Office1723 Broadway St Ste 410, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 332-7746Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tolentino?
I had taken a bad fall the last of July hitting my head on the tile floor. Made a trip to the emergency room wanting to be checked for a concussion or brain bleed. The scan of my head showed neither was present. Over a period of 2 months I developed headaches, dizziness and nausea. Returning to the emergency room the last of September another scan showed a massive hematoma on the right side and a smaller one on the left side. Dr. Tolentino was on call and told me what needed to be done. I had brain surgery 2 days later where both sides were cleaned out. 2 days later I was having some issues with my left side and had another surgery on the right side. After several days in ICU and the therapy unit I was released, after several follow up visits and scans, 2 months later, I’ve had a full recovery and doing great. I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Tolentino and his staff. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t think I would be here now.
About Dr. Paul Tolentino, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1023067261
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Harvard Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolentino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolentino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolentino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolentino works at
Dr. Tolentino has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolentino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tolentino speaks Italian.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolentino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolentino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolentino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolentino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.