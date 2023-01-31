See All Neurosurgeons in Cape Girardeau, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Tolentino, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (77)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Tolentino, MD

Dr. Paul Tolentino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Tolentino works at Regional Brain & Spine, LLC Cape Girardeau, MO in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Healthcare System
Dr. Tolentino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    1723 Broadway St Ste 410, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 332-7746
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Paul Tolentino, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1023067261
    Education & Certifications

    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship
    Internship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Tolentino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolentino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tolentino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tolentino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tolentino works at Regional Brain & Spine, LLC Cape Girardeau, MO in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Tolentino’s profile.

    Dr. Tolentino has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolentino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolentino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolentino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolentino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolentino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

