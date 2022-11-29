Dr. Paul Toomey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toomey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Toomey, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Toomey, MD
Dr. Paul Toomey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Toomey's Office Locations
Florida Surgical Specialists607 Manatee Ave E Ste 102, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 216-3602
Sarasota Location5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 320, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 877-5790
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr Toomey in the Blake er, which brought him in as a consult. He determined that I needed laporascopic surgery and carried it out all the way. I ended up being just fine with almost no recovery time. He is one of the very best doctors I have ever met. His staff was extremely caring, with outstanding post-surgical follow- up.
About Dr. Paul Toomey, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144480450
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA HOSPITAL
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Duke University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toomey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toomey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toomey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toomey has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Anal Fissure and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toomey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toomey speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Toomey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toomey.
