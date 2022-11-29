Overview of Dr. Paul Toomey, MD

Dr. Paul Toomey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Toomey works at Florida Surgical Specialists in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Anal Fissure and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.