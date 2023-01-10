Dr. Paul Topf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Topf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Topf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Topf, MD
Dr. Paul Topf, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Topf's Office Locations
Rochester General Otolaryngology - Linden Oaks360 Linden Oaks Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 442-4200
Greater Rochester Ear Nose & Throat LLC1295 Portland Ave Ste 7, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 429-7771
Rochester Otolaryngology Group1800 English Rd Ste 6, Rochester, NY 14616 Directions (585) 227-3050
Rochester Otolaryngology Grp PC156 West Ave Ste 203, Brockport, NY 14420 Directions (585) 637-9570
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Topf took excellent care of my tonsillitis. He really took the time to work with me as a student and offered calls for care with my repeat tonsillitis over 6 months so I did not miss my classes to come to the office. Did a wonderful job on my tonsillectomy, told me what to expect, and I had no complications from the procedure. I would recommend coming with a list of questions to your appointment because Dr. Topf works very quickly and I found myself easily forgetting questions I had. But if you forget, the office staff is incredible and will answer all of your questions and I never had an issue getting an appointment in person or telehealth. Also I went to several of his in person locations and I never had to wait for appointments, I was always seen immediately after check in. Overall would recommend!
About Dr. Paul Topf, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1528024874
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Graduate Hospital
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Topf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Topf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Topf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Topf has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Topf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Topf. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Topf.
