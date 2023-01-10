Overview of Dr. Paul Topf, MD

Dr. Paul Topf, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Topf works at Rochester Otolaryngology Grp PC in Rochester, NY with other offices in Brockport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.