Dr. Paul Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Tran, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newhall, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 23206 Lyons Ave Ste 201, Newhall, CA 91321 Directions (661) 253-2211
-
2
Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital23845 McBean Pkwy Ste 201, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 253-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor I shattered two fingers completely and he was able to surgically constrict both of them and save the fingers from amputation !!! Great bedside manner as well , made me felt very listened to and comfortable . He saved my hand !!! Thank you
About Dr. Paul Tran, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1053572396
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Eastern VA Med Sch
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.