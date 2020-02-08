Dr. Paul Treadwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treadwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Treadwell, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Treadwell, MD
Dr. Paul Treadwell, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.
Dr. Treadwell's Office Locations
Sunrise/Central Location3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 894-5100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have to rate Dr. Treadwell and his staff as excellent. They all are very professional, answering all my questions, calming me down because I was so nervous. If your are having problems they do all they can to resolve and make it as easy on you while you are going through treatment. I would highly recommend Dr. Treadwell to anyone who is seeking a Oncology Radiologist.
About Dr. Paul Treadwell, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1174592927
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of California-Irvine Medical Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Treadwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Treadwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Treadwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Treadwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treadwell.
