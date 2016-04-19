See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Tsahakis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Tsahakis, MD

Dr. Paul Tsahakis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Tsahakis works at Shelter Health Services Inc in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Tsahakis' Office Locations

    Shelter Health Services Inc
    534 Spratt St, Charlotte, NC 28206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 334-0000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Paul Tsahakis, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1770572570
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Tsahakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsahakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsahakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsahakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsahakis works at Shelter Health Services Inc in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Tsahakis’s profile.

    Dr. Tsahakis has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsahakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsahakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsahakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsahakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsahakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

