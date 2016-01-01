Overview of Dr. Paul Tse, MD

Dr. Paul Tse, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Tse works at Dr. Volkan Guzel in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.