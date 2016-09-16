See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Leesburg, VA
Dr. Paul Tudder, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Tudder, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (32)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Tudder, MD

Dr. Paul Tudder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Tudder works at Paul A Tudder MD in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Tudder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leesburg
    821 S King St Ste H, Leesburg, VA 20175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 777-6550
  2. 2
    Paul A Tudder MD
    1830 Town Center Dr Ste 306, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 481-3550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mastodynia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mastodynia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tudder?

    Sep 16, 2016
    He spends quality time during visits & is extra pre-cautious w/diagnosis. Staff=Disappointment. I was scheduled for a procedure 4 weeks prior & was contacted by phone 2 weeks prior to alert me of my payment arrangement, but on the day the procedure was to take place, they were unable to perform it due to a pre-auth. I never received any type of communication regarding issues w/auth until I appeared for the appt. Unprepared, lack of communication, and a waste of my time. #patientpriorities
    — Sep 16, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Tudder, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Tudder, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tudder to family and friends

    Dr. Tudder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tudder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Tudder, MD.

    About Dr. Paul Tudder, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760446421
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • George Washington University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maryland General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Tudder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tudder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tudder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tudder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tudder has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tudder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Tudder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tudder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tudder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tudder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Tudder, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.