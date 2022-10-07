Dr. Paul Tulikangas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tulikangas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tulikangas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Tulikangas, MD
Dr. Paul Tulikangas, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They completed their residency with Brown U/Womens&amp;amp;amp;amp;Infants Hosp|Brown U/Womens&amp;amp;amp;Infants Hosp|Brown U/Womens&amp;Infants Hosp
Dr. Tulikangas works at
Dr. Tulikangas' Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 416, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-4338
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 972-4338
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tulikangas?
Dr. Tulikangas is very professional. He listens very carefully to his patients' concerns and questions and addresses them immediately. He explains the procedures he recommends thoroughly and , if appropriate, offers options. He gives patients the time necessary to address his patients' needs. What pleased me was that he is soft- spoken and has a pleasant sense of humor, as well. I recommend Dr. Tulikangas very highly, without reservation.
About Dr. Paul Tulikangas, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1619074911
Education & Certifications
- Brown U/Womens&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;Infants Hosp|Brown U/Womens&amp;amp;amp;amp;Infants Hosp|Brown U/Womens&amp;amp;Infants Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tulikangas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tulikangas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tulikangas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tulikangas works at
Dr. Tulikangas has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tulikangas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tulikangas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tulikangas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tulikangas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tulikangas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.