Overview of Dr. Paul Tulikangas, MD

Dr. Paul Tulikangas, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They completed their residency with Brown U/Womens&amp;amp;amp;amp;Infants Hosp|Brown U/Womens&amp;amp;amp;Infants Hosp|Brown U/Womens&amp;Infants Hosp



Dr. Tulikangas works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.