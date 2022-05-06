Overview

Dr. Paul Turek, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus, Providence Saint John's Health Center, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Turek works at The Turek Clinic in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

