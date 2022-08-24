Dr. Paul Turgeon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turgeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Turgeon, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Turgeon, MD
Dr. Paul Turgeon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.
Dr. Turgeon's Office Locations
The Institute for Refractive and Intraocular Surgery800 McKinley Ave NW, Canton, OH 44703 Directions (330) 452-2404
Eye Centers of Ohio Inc.6407 Frank Ave Nw, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 966-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I could not be more pleased with the results of my recent cataract surgery by Dr. Turgeon. He and his staff were very professional and caring. I always felt confident that I was in good hands. I am especially pleased with the tremendous vision I currently have from receiving the multifocal lenses. I do not use glasses at all, not even readers. I see great up close and far away. To me, it was worth the extra cost of the special lenses to be able to see again as I did in my younger years. I highly recommend Dr. Turgeon and his team.
About Dr. Paul Turgeon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turgeon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turgeon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turgeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Turgeon has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turgeon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Turgeon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turgeon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turgeon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turgeon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.