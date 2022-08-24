Overview of Dr. Paul Turgeon, MD

Dr. Paul Turgeon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Turgeon works at The Institute for Refractive and Intraocular Surgery in Canton, OH with other offices in North Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.