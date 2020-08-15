Dr. Updike has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Updike, MD
Dr. Paul Updike, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
St. Vincent Health Center1500 Broadway St, Buffalo, NY 14212 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
People like Dr. Paul Updike largely go unnoticed in today's world. He truly is the definition of a American Hero...he has helped me change my life for the better. I can tell you for a fact, I wouldn't be alive today, writing this review, if it wasn't for Dr. Updike. I am eternally grateful for him and everything he does. His vast experience allows him to be able to address each patient's need and lead to a better quality of life for that individual. I would recommend him to anyone and if you feel you have a "unique" case, not to worry, there is no one better than Dr. Updike.
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1073544755
- Dartmouth Hitchcock
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Updike accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Updike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Updike works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Updike. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Updike.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Updike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Updike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.