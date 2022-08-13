Overview

Dr. Paul Usborne, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.



Dr. Usborne works at Usborne Family Medicine in Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.