Dr. Paul Utrie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Utrie, MD
Dr. Paul Utrie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, Dickinson County Memorial Hospital, Door County Medical Center, OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group, Thedacare Medical Center Berlin and UP Health System - Bell.
Dr. Utrie works at
Dr. Utrie's Office Locations
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists of Green Bay2223 Lime Kiln Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 430-8113Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists of Appleton1205 West American Dr, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 430-8113Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists of Green Bay2223 Lime Kiln Rd # 1, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 468-0246
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
- Dickinson County Memorial Hospital
- Door County Medical Center
- OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group
- Thedacare Medical Center Berlin
- UP Health System - Bell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Utrie now for about 8 years, he has always been professional, up to date on all the latest treatments for my conditions. He takes the time to discuss treatment options and he respects my opinions so that we come up with a treatment plan that is best for both of us. This is important to people with RA and autoimmune diseases, I am so grateful to have him as my Rheumatologist! Thank you Dr. Utrie.
About Dr. Paul Utrie, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326065368
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hospital And Clins
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- University Iowa
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Utrie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Utrie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Utrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Utrie works at
Dr. Utrie has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Utrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Utrie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Utrie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Utrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Utrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.