Overview of Dr. Paul Utrie, MD

Dr. Paul Utrie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, Dickinson County Memorial Hospital, Door County Medical Center, OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group, Thedacare Medical Center Berlin and UP Health System - Bell.



Dr. Utrie works at Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists (OSMS) in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Neenah, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.