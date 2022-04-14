Overview of Dr. Paul Vaughn, MD

Dr. Paul Vaughn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Vaughn works at Integrated Diagnostic Center in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.