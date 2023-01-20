Dr. Paul Vesco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vesco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Vesco, MD
Dr. Paul Vesco, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vesco works at
First Physicians Group1540 S Tamiami Trl Ste 303, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8791Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Vesco?
Dr. Vesco is Excellent and easy to understand because he says it like it is ! He is a Very Intelligent Surgeon , his Gifted Hands Saved My Life . I Highly Recommend Dr. Vesco . Every Doctor , Nurse and other Patients that I spoke with are in total agreement . You will not find a better Surgeon and Doctor .
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1487641098
- The Ohio State University
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Vesco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vesco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vesco works at
Dr. Vesco has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Pleural Effusion and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vesco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Vesco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vesco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vesco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vesco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.