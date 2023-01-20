Overview

Dr. Paul Vesco, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vesco works at First Physicians Group in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Pleural Effusion and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.