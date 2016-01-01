Overview of Dr. Paul Vespa, MD

Dr. Paul Vespa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Vespa works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Cerebral Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.