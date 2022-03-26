Dr. Paul Vignati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vignati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Vignati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Vignati, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their residency with Lahey Clinic
Dr. Vignati works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 425, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 548-7336
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This visit was a follow up of all the others. Dr Vignati is just a life saver and caring, compassionate, wonder surgeon and overall nice man. He explains everything you need to know. Hrs very gentle and caring.
About Dr. Paul Vignati, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1730174350
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic
Dr. Vignati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vignati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vignati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vignati has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vignati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vignati speaks Italian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vignati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vignati.
