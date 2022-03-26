Overview

Dr. Paul Vignati, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their residency with Lahey Clinic



Dr. Vignati works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.