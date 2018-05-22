Dr. Wachter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Wachter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Wachter, MD
Dr. Paul Wachter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Wachter's Office Locations
- 1 327 N San Mateo Dr, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 347-9146
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wachter is by far and long the best psychiatrist I have ever had. I was recommended him by a friend's after I changed cities after a divorce, and he helped me through a lot of changes. He always listens to you, which seems rare in his profession. He always answers all your questions and spends the full appointment time with you; he's very thorough. I recommend him to anyone in the peninsula.
About Dr. Paul Wachter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1902994528
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
