Dr. Paul Waguespack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waguespack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Waguespack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Waguespack, MD
Dr. Paul Waguespack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine, New Orleans, La and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Waguespack works at
Dr. Waguespack's Office Locations
-
1
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center10105 Park Rowe Cir, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 763-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waguespack?
Very friendly. Interested in my complaints. Took a lot of time with me.
About Dr. Paul Waguespack, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1730178187
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hospital
- Tulane Medical School, New Orleans, LA
- Tulane University School Of Medicine, New Orleans, La
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waguespack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waguespack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waguespack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waguespack works at
Dr. Waguespack has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waguespack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Waguespack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waguespack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waguespack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waguespack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.