Dr. Paul Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Walker, MD
Dr. Paul Walker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
-
1
Louisiana Urology LLC8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 3000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 766-8100
-
2
New Roads Office230 Roberts Dr, New Roads, LA 70760 Directions (225) 766-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walker?
Dr Walker is a great Doctor. He gave my 85 year old dad the same attention as if it were his own dad. Our Family would recommend him 100 percent! Best of the Best!
About Dr. Paul Walker, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1265633051
Education & Certifications
- Urology San Antonio
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.