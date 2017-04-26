Dr. Paul Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Walker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Med Center
Dr. Walker works at
Baptist Ent Specialists1747 Baptist Clay Dr Ste 230, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 592-1068
Baptist Ent Specialists7740 Point Meadows Dr Ste 7, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 202-6400Thursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Walker is providing traditional ENT services along with Allergy remediation. I've had chronic respiratory issues for decades and yesterday I took the first step towards putting this behind me. Dr Walker found that I had a completely blocked sinus that was corrected with an in-office procedure, one that I can only describe as a better experience than a special get together with friends over a great relaxing meal.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1285627497
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
