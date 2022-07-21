Dr. Paul Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Walker, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Walker, MD
Dr. Paul Walker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
California Heart and Surgical Hosptial26780 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (203) 777-5231
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
6 years cancer free, Dr Walker is my super hero, doesn't even need a cape! Trusted him with my LIFE, never let me down
About Dr. Paul Walker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Oral Cancer and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
