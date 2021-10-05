Overview

Dr. Paul Wallace, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Wallace works at Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.