Overview

Dr. Paul Waller Sr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Waller Sr works at Trihealth Priority Care - Mason in Mason, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.