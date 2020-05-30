Dr. Paul Walsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Walsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Walsky, MD
Dr. Paul Walsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
Dr. Walsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Walsky's Office Locations
-
1
Mark S. Bradley M.d. LLC2015 GALISTEO ST, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 954-1270Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walsky?
Kind and compassionate doctor. He is knowledgeable and very caring.
About Dr. Paul Walsky, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1902902620
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsky works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.