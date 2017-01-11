Overview of Dr. Paul Walton, MD

Dr. Paul Walton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Walton works at Eye Specialists Of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.