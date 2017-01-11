Dr. Paul Walton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Walton, MD
Dr. Paul Walton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Eye Specialists of Indiana PC1901 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 925-2200
Timecertain PC3530 S Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 925-2200
Surgery Center of Eye Specialists of Indiana PC1950 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 925-2200
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
My wife recently had cataract surgery at ESI and the care given by Dr. Walton and his staff was second to none. Everyone was very professional, treated you with respect and their pricing was much less than the other practices we checked into. I was also given a screening to check the condition of my eyes during one of my wife's appointments. The screening I received was more thorough than any eye screening I have every gotten.
About Dr. Paul Walton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912905423
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Walton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walton has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walton speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walton.
