Overview of Dr. Paul Warrick, MD

Dr. Paul Warrick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Warrick works at Ear Nose & Throat of Lafayette in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Elwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.