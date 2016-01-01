Dr. Laszlo Tekler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tekler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laszlo Tekler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laszlo Tekler, DO is a Midwife in Virginia, MN. They specialize in Midwifery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Dr. Tekler works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic730 E 34th St, Hibbing, MN 55746 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laszlo Tekler, DO
- Midwifery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1275561649
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda U & Affil Hosps
- Loma Linda U & Affil Hosps
- Loma Linda School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Virginia
