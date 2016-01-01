See All Nurse Midwives in Virginia, MN
Super Profile

Dr. Laszlo Tekler, DO

Midwifery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laszlo Tekler, DO is a Midwife in Virginia, MN. They specialize in Midwifery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.

Dr. Tekler works at Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic in Virginia, MN with other offices in Hibbing, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic
    1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic
    730 E 34th St, Hibbing, MN 55746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Hemorrhoids
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Hemorrhoids
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Appendicitis
Colectomy
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Puncture Aspiration
Secondary Malignancies
Ulcerative Colitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Laszlo Tekler, DO

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275561649
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loma Linda U &amp; Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • Loma Linda U &amp; Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Virginia

