Overview

Dr. Laszlo Tekler, DO is a Midwife in Virginia, MN. They specialize in Midwifery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Tekler works at Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic in Virginia, MN with other offices in Hibbing, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.