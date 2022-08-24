Dr. Paul Watterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Watterson, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Watterson, MD
Dr. Paul Watterson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Watterson's Office Locations
Premier Plastic Surgery Group of Utah11762 S State St Ste 220, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 396-9089Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watterson is a not only talented surgeon, but also kind and considerate, with amazing bedside manner. I am very happy with my results and I am only a few weeks out. As with any doctors office my first impression began with the office staff. They were all very friendly and helpful. They always treated me with respect and even seem genuinely interested in me as an individual. They always asked how I was feeling and listened to my long winded responses. The nurses were fantastic, they set me at ease right away, as I was extremely nervous. They are very knowledgeable and answer all my questions without judgement. Dr. Watterson is very thoughtful when considering which surgical technique/approach he preforms, to provide each individual with the best results possible. He included me in the decision process, clearly discussed each option, which gave me a visual idea of realistic results I could expect from the different techniques.
About Dr. Paul Watterson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1093899098
Education & Certifications
- U NC Sch Med|University Nc School Med
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp;amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watterson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Watterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.