Dr. Paul Watterson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Draper, UT
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Watterson, MD

Dr. Paul Watterson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp;amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Watterson works at Premier Plastic Surgery Group of Utah in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Watterson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Plastic Surgery Group of Utah
    11762 S State St Ste 220, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 396-9089
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Breast Augmentation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Dr. Watterson is a not only talented surgeon, but also kind and considerate, with amazing bedside manner. I am very happy with my results and I am only a few weeks out. As with any doctors office my first impression began with the office staff. They were all very friendly and helpful. They always treated me with respect and even seem genuinely interested in me as an individual. They always asked how I was feeling and listened to my long winded responses. The nurses were fantastic, they set me at ease right away, as I was extremely nervous. They are very knowledgeable and answer all my questions without judgement. Dr. Watterson is very thoughtful when considering which surgical technique/approach he preforms, to provide each individual with the best results possible. He included me in the decision process, clearly discussed each option, which gave me a visual idea of realistic results I could expect from the different techniques. I felt I was in con
    Emily — Aug 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Paul Watterson, MD
    About Dr. Paul Watterson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093899098
    Education & Certifications

    • U NC Sch Med|University Nc School Med
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp;amp;amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences
    • Plastic Surgery
