Dr. Paul Wawrzynski II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wawrzynski II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Wawrzynski II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Wawrzynski II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.
Dr. Wawrzynski II works at
Locations
-
1
New Castle Office2602 Wilmington Rd Ste 200, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 657-3204
-
2
Upmc Jameson1211 Wilmington Ave, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 658-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wawrzynski II?
Very professional. Excellent Doctor and staff.
About Dr. Paul Wawrzynski II, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1861457897
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wawrzynski II accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wawrzynski II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wawrzynski II works at
Dr. Wawrzynski II has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wawrzynski II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wawrzynski II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wawrzynski II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wawrzynski II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wawrzynski II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.