Dr. Paul Wehrum Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wehrum Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Wehrum Jr, DO
Overview of Dr. Paul Wehrum Jr, DO
Dr. Paul Wehrum Jr, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wehrum Jr's Office Locations
- 1 975 Bethesda Dr, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-6808
-
2
Genesis Healthcare System2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-4508
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wehrum Jr?
Absolutely amazing!!!!
About Dr. Paul Wehrum Jr, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1982680427
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wehrum Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wehrum Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wehrum Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wehrum Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wehrum Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wehrum Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wehrum Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.