Overview of Dr. Paul Wehrum Jr, DO

Dr. Paul Wehrum Jr, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.