Dr. Paul Wein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Wein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Maimonides Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Wein works at
Paul K. Wein MD PC3131 Kings Hwy Ste D6, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1669470548
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Norwalk Hosp
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Dr. Wein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.