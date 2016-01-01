Dr. Paul Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Weinstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Weinstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Locations
-
1
Fullerton Cardiovascular Med Group Inc.2240 N Harbor Blvd Ste 200, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 870-1582
- 2 18200 Yorba Linda Blvd Ste 104, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 577-6031
-
3
Caduceus Medical Group18300 Yorba Linda Blvd Ste 204, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 577-6031
Hospital Affiliations
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinstein?
About Dr. Paul Weinstein, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1275537227
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.