Overview

Dr. Paul Weinstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Weinstein works at Fullerton Cardiovascular Med Group Inc. in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Yorba Linda, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.