Dr. Weir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Weir, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Weir, MD
Dr. Paul Weir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Weir works at
Dr. Weir's Office Locations
3014 FIREFIGHTER LN, Birmingham, AL 35209 (205) 870-0619
About Dr. Paul Weir, MD
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1912094517
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.