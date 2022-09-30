Overview of Dr. Paul Weishaar, MD

Dr. Paul Weishaar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Weishaar works at Vitreo-Retinal Consultants in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.