Dr. Paul Weishaar, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Weishaar, MD
Dr. Paul Weishaar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Weishaar works at
Dr. Weishaar's Office Locations
Vitreo-retinal Consultants & Surgeons PA530 N Lorraine Ave Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 683-5611
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had to have emergency surgery during a holiday two years ago. Dr. Weisshar says him in the office, and actually did the surgery in the hospital on the holiday. the medical staff assisted us in a place to stay that took care of the special needs he had following the surgery. The Dr. has followed up regularly since that time. He is a genuinely caring, thorough and professional doctor. We were grateful to have been referred to him.
About Dr. Paul Weishaar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1548261696
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst-U Miami
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst-U Miami|U Kans
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weishaar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weishaar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weishaar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weishaar works at
Dr. Weishaar has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weishaar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weishaar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weishaar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weishaar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weishaar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.