Dr. Paul Weiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Weiss, MD
Dr. Paul Weiss, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
- 1 1049 5th Ave Ste 2D, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 861-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Weiss, MD
- General Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1801936752
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- General Surgery
