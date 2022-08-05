Dr. Paul Weissblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Weissblatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Weissblatt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Gastroenterology207 Berkeley Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions
General Surgery506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Weissblatt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissblatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weissblatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissblatt has seen patients for Gastritis, Anemia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
189 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissblatt.
